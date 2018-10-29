Three jail staff placed on administrative leave following escape

BONIFAY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 4:30 a.m., October 29, 2018, Sheriff John Tate was notified by Holmes County Jail staff that two inmates, Duvante LaQuawn Carswell and Charles Lorenzo Lee, were unaccounted for during a security check.

HCSO staff immediately responded and with the assistance of Bonifay Police Department and Holmes Correctional Institution K9 Team, were able to take both subjects into custody without incident at approximately 7 a.m. in the area of Indiana Avenue

Sheriff Tate has ordered an internal investigation be initiated into the incident, and jail video surveillance footage is currently under review.

Three members of jail staff have been placed on administrative leave.

Both subjects are now facing several additional felony charges for escape.

More information will be released following the conclusion of the internal investigation.