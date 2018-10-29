Spanish Trail Playhouse production canceled

The Spanish Trail Playhouse production of “Grease: The Musical”, scheduled to take the stage November 8-11, 2018, has been canceled due to Hurricane Michael. All sponsors and season ticket holders will be contacted by a Spanish Trail Playhouse representative in regards to ticket redemption options.

The Spanish Trail Playhouse production, “A Classic Chipley Christmas, scheduled for December 8, 2018 will be presented as scheduled.

For more information or questions regarding tickets, please call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113 or visit the website at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com.