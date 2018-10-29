Pipkin obit

Gloria Treadwell Pipkin, a teacher, a 1st Amendment advocate for the rights of children to read and write, a friend of so many people, a housewife who loved her husband dearly, and an exceptional speaker died October 23, 2018 at Heritage Nursing Home in Tallahassee, FL.

First it was Alzheimer’s that robbed her of her memory. Then cancerous brain tumors that robbed her of speech. Along came Hurricane Michael and she had to be evacuated to Tallahassee nursing home after Sea Breeze Nursing Home was left inoperable.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth; her son, Philip Warren Pipkin; her granddaughter, Brielle Ann Pipkin; her sister, Donna Mims; her brother, Dwight Edward Treadwell; and numerous friends and family members, including Janis Williamson, who made sure that Gloria was well taken care of at the nursing home. She leaves a legacy of helping others who shared her belief that everyone should be treated as equals. We all loved and respected Gloria for what she did with her time here on earth. Godspeed, dear Gloria.

A celebration of Gloria will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 30, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel in Bonifay, Florida.