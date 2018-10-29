Forest landowner meetings

Hurricane Michael Restoration

Meetings to discuss needs for forest landowners and current cost-shares available.

Your local Florida Forest Service County Forester, Tree Farm Representatives, Forest Industry, UF/IFAS Extension, NRCS Agent, and Farm Service Agent will be present to answer questions.

Tuesday, October 30th at 3:00 to 5:00 pm CST

Calhoun County IFAS Extension office

20816 Central Avenue A

Blountstown, Florida

(across from Courthouse)

Thursday, November 1st at 3:00- 5:00 pm CST

Jackson County IFAS Extension office

2741 Penn Avenue

Marianna, Florida