Forest landowner meetings

Hurricane Michael Restoration
Meetings to discuss needs for forest landowners and current cost-shares available.
Your local Florida Forest Service County Forester, Tree Farm Representatives, Forest Industry, UF/IFAS Extension, NRCS Agent, and Farm Service Agent will be present to answer questions.
Tuesday, October 30th at 3:00 to 5:00 pm CST
Calhoun County IFAS Extension office
20816 Central Avenue A
Blountstown, Florida
(across from Courthouse)
Thursday, November 1st at 3:00- 5:00 pm CST
Jackson County IFAS Extension office
2741 Penn Avenue
Marianna, Florida