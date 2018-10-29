Escaped inmates in custody

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was searching earlier for two inmates who escaped from the Holmes County Jail.

Charles Lorenzo Lee, 28-year old black male, formerly of a South Varner Street, Bonifay address; Description: Brown eyes, black hair, 5’7” and weighing approximately 150lbs with a thin build

Duvante LaQuawn Carswell, 23 year-old male, formerly of an Owens Pond Road, Chipley address; Description: Brown eyes, black hair, 6’3”” and weighing approximately 183lbs with a thin build

Lee was being held on charges of obstruction of a criminal investigation, fraud-impersonation, larceny, burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carswell was being held on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting an officer without violence.

Escaped inmates Lee and Carswell are now in custody.