Education officials and bookstores partner to help hurricane-impacted schools purchase new books

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Education, Florida Education Foundation (FEF) and independent booksellers across the state have joined together to host Re-book to Re-build: Hurricane Relief Fundraiser. A portion of sale proceeds on November 3 and 4 at participating bookstores will fund grants that will enable schools impacted by Hurricane Michael to re-stock their libraries and classrooms.

First Lady Ann Scott said, “For the past 8 years, I’ve had the privilege to promote literacy at Florida schools. Reading has always been important to our family, and I truly believe that a strong foundation of literacy is important for students to achieve their dreams and career goals. Since Hurricane Michael made landfall, my husband, Rick, has worked hard to get communities back on their feet. The Re-book to Re-build program is a wonderful opportunity to help impacted schools receive the resources necessary for students to succeed.”

Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said, “Soon, all school districts will have reopened following Hurricane Michael, but many students’ schedules have been adjusted and school locations have changed. Florida educators at every level are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth return for students after having experienced unimaginable destruction, and these grants will be a great help. I am grateful to the participating booksellers, not only for their financial contributions, but for showing our students what it means to care for one another.”

Floridians are encouraged to visit one of the participating booksellers on Saturday, November 3 or Sunday, November 4, 2018. A percentage of sale proceeds will be invested in local literacy grants for school districts and educators to purchase books for schools impacted by Hurricane Michael. Those who are unable to visit one of the following locations can give a tax-deductible gift to the Florida Education Foundation.

Bayou Books, Niceville

Books & Books, Coral Gables

MacIntosh Books, Sanibel Island

Midtown Reader, Tallahassee

Story & Song, Fernandina Beach

“The Florida Education Foundation is proud to partner with Florida’s independent booksellers and the Department of Education to support local communities and schools in their recovery from Hurricane Michael,” said FEF Chair Connie Smith. “Through the Re-book to Re-build: Hurricane Relief Fundraiser, the Foundation continues its commitment to improving Florida’s education system so that every student has access to the resources they need to learn and achieve.”

The Re-book to Re-build: Hurricane Relief initiative is aimed at helping school districts, students and communities hit the hardest by Hurricane Michael recover their libraries and for students to rediscover the joy of reading.

For more information about the Florida Education Foundation, please visit www.floridaeducationfoundation.org.