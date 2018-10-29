Dunn Leads Florida Delegation in Urging Defense Secretary Mattis to Rebuild Tyndall

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) led the Florida delegation in urging Defense Secretary James Mattis to rapidly rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base. Tyndall AFB was critically damaged by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018. President Trump has committed to rebuilding the base and several members of Congressional leadership have vowed to work with the Air Force to immediately repair critical infrastructure.

The letter states:

“As the Air Force conducts its damage assessment, we request consistent, immediate, and detailed communication of the funding and support needed to repair infrastructure, restore operations and provide for local service members, civilians and their families. Working together, Tyndall will be rebuilt and return stronger than ever, allowing its tenant units to resume their missions from one of the premier Air Force Bases in the world.”

All House members of the Florida delegation signed the letter, as well as Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson.