Central Panhandle of Florida opens drop-off sites for international Christmas project

Local Families Make Global Impact Through Operation Christmas Child

Six sites in the Central Panhandle of Florida area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 12-19.

Panhandle families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

This year, Panhandle-area residents hope to collect more than 18,750 gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children. With the impacts of Hurricane Michael, we need you to pray about your shoebox gifts and see if you can pack a few more. Together we can give the Central Panhandle a strong presence.

“We are honored to be linking arms with our community to help children around the world experience the true meaning of Christmas,” said year round Panhandle volunteer Donna Mosier, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for many, many years. “These simple gifts show God’s love to children facing difficult circumstances.”

CENTRAL PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA-AREA COLLECTION SITES:

Chipley, FL – Shiloh Baptist Church, 1976 Shiloh Lane, Chipley, FL 32428-4042

Mon, Nov. 12: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Sun, Nov. 18: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Marianna, FL – Eastside Baptist Church, 4785 Highway 90, Marianna, FL 32446-0119

Mon, Nov. 12: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 18: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Panama City Beach, FL – CornerStone Baptist Church, 213 Carolyn Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL 32407-5606

Mon, Nov. 12: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 18: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Westville, FL – West Pittman Baptist Church, 1603 Bradley Road, Westville, FL 32464-8112

Mon, Nov. 12: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Wed, Nov. 14: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Thu, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Fri, Nov. 16: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 18: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Panama City Beach, FL – Woodstock Church, 17495 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-6015

Mon, Nov. 12: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 18: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

CENTRAL DROPOFF LOCATION:

Chipley, FL – First Baptist Church Chipley, 1300 South Boulevard, Chipley, FL 32428-0643

Mon, Nov. 12: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 18: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 850-227-5185, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.