Booker obit

Mr. Willie Earl Booker, 67, of Campbellton, Florida, formerly of Graceville, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2018 at his residence.

He was a member of Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City, Florida. He served his country in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Tony Jr. and Turner Mae Reynolds Booker; and his grandparents, Willie C. and Ressie Reynolds.

He is survived by his children: Felica Tucker (Roy) of Monroe, Georgia, Rodrick Booker of Dothan, Alabama, and Scherrie Booker of Campbellton, Florida; sisters and brothers: Glory Jean Booker Reynolds of Orlando, Florida, Tommy L. Booker of Pensacola, Florida, John Booker (Mattie Pearl) of Campbellton, Florida, Reginald Booker (Doris) of Pensacola, Florida, Rosemary Blue (Elder Jerald Blue) of Morriston, Florida, Carolyn Booker of Williston, South Carolina, Ronnie Booker of Jarrett, Virginia, Elizabeth B. Lee of Pensacola, Florida, Charles Booker (Armeda) of Zellwood, Florida, and Willie Knight of Zellwood, Florida; grandchildren; one aunt: Katie M. Gordon of Orlando, Florida; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of life will commence at 2 PM, Saturday, November 3, 2018 in the sanctuary of the Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City, FL, with military honors.