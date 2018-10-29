Batts obit

Dr. Thomas F. Batts, 78, of Grand Ridge, FL, died Saturday, October 27, 2018 at his home with his family at his bedside.

He was born in Shorterville, AL. Dr. Batts had resided in Jackson County for the past 59 years while spending majority of those years ministering throughout the United States. He started preaching at the age of 15 in 1955. He earned a Masters in Theology and Doctorate in Ministry from Luther Rice Seminary. He always displayed the love and compassion of Jesus. He was an excellent communicator of the Word who wisely preached normally no more than 30 minutes without notes and effortlessly quoting scriptures. He was also a great athlete, loved playing basketball, baseball, and golf; played semi-pro baseball when he was younger.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Bascom and Bessie Batts, and his brothers: Preston Batts, Reginald Batts, and Foy Batts.

Survivors include his wife, Lynda; three children Darly Batts and Trilla Mays of Columbia, SC, and Todd Batts of Grand Ridge, FL, grandchildren, Malorie Batts Schumann of Greenville, SC, Tyler Batts and Charles Batts both of Gaston, SC, sisters, Wanna Lee Gosdin and Lillian Steverson; brothers, Curtis Batts and Charles Batts.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery in Grand Ridge with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.