WFEC Hurricane Michael Outage Update: October 28

GRACEVILLE – West Florida Electric Co-op members, please keep in mind that Estimated Restoration Times (ERTs) could still be as long as 20 days for members in the most devastated areas of the co-op’s service territory. Estimated time frames are outlined in the maps previously posted on the cooperative’s website and Facebook page. These maps were also sent to the media. Please refer to these for ERTs for your area and make plans accordingly.

The co-op continues to progress with restoration efforts. As of today, the cooperative’s restoration figures are:

Holmes County: 7,482 meters restored (100% of the meters served out of the Bonifay district office)

Washington County: 3,707 meters restored (87%)

Jackson County: 7,866 meters restored (58%)

Calhoun County: 1,294 meters restored (46%)

Total restored: 20,349 meters out of 28,317 are restored at this time

Approximately 72% of WFEC’s entire system has been restored.

The cooperative’s telephone service provider continues to experience a regional outage in a large portion of the Florida Panhandle. This outage is affecting phone service to and from the cooperative. We understand how frustrating it is to try and reach someone regarding your outage, medically essential needs, safety concerns and other important communications. Members can report their power outage by calling, 844.OUTAGE1 (844.688.2431). This is the automated system so you will not reach a live operator, but your outage will be reported. In addition, the cooperative has been able to transfer the automated outage system & payment system to another number at this time. To report an outage or make a payment, call 800-342-7400. This is the automated system so you will not reach a live operator, but your outage will be reported and your payment will be accepted. Members can also leave a recorded message on this system which well be checked on a regular basis.

Thank you for your continued patience, prayers and support. We also ask everyone to keep the families of the three linemen who died this week, as well as our co-op family in your thoughts and prayers as we struggle with losing them in a tragic accident.