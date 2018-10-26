WFEC Hurricane Michael Outage Update: October 26

GRACEVILLE – West Florida Electric Co-op members, please keep in mind that Estimated Restoration Times (ERTs) could still be as long as 20 days for members in the most devastated areas of the co-op’s service territory. Estimated time frames are outlined in the maps previously posted on the cooperative’s website and Facebook page. These maps were also sent to the media. Please refer to these for ERTs for your area and make plans accordingly.

The co-op continues to progress with restoration efforts. As of today the cooperative’s restoration figures are:

Holmes County: 7,482 meters restored

Washington County: 3,477 meters restored

Jackson County: 6,639 meters restored

Calhoun County: 891 meters restored

Total restored: 18,489 meters out of 28,317 are restored at this time

Approximately 65% of WFEC’s entire system has been restored.

The cooperatives telephone service provider continues to experience a regional outage in a large portion of the Florida Panhandle. This outage is affecting phone service to and from the cooperative. We understand how frustrating it is to try and reach someone regarding your outage, medical essential needs, safety concerns and other important communications.

Members can report outages by calling 844.OUTAGE1 (844.688.2431). This is the automated system so you will not reach a live operator, but your outage will be reported. Members can also leave a recorded message on this system which will be checked on a regular basis. The co-op is already aware of multiple outages across our service area, but hopefully this will allow members peace of mind that their individual outages and concerns have been reported.

Thank you for your continued patience, prayers and support. We also ask everyone to keep the families of the three linemen who died this week, as well as our co-op family in your thoughts and prayers as we struggle with losing them in a tragic accident.