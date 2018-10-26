Ussery obit

James “Bo” Albert Ussery Sr., age 60 of Chipley, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018. He was born on October 16, 1958 to the late Albert and Mary (Hutchinson) Ussery in Wauchula, FL.

Bo was a lifelong resident of the Chipley area. He started his career at West Florida Electric Cooperative on July 17, 1987 and proudly served for 31 years.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Noria Coley.

Bo is survived by his loving wife, Valynda Ussery of Chipley, FL, two sons, James A. Ussery Jr. and wife Nichole of Cottondale, FL, Landon Ussery of Chipley, FL, two brothers, Lamar Ussery and wife Gail of Campbelton, FL, Tom Coley of Cottondale, FL, one sister, Ellen Ussery of Chipley, FL, three grandchildren, Dillon Ussery, Devin Ussery and Haleigh Ussery all of Chipley.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Chipley, FL, with Reverend Doug Hogg officiating. Family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.