Stubbs obit

Karen Stubbs, age 72 of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on October 24, 2018. She was born on December 21, 1945 to the late Sol and Rose Buckalter in New York.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her former husband, Sy Steinman.

Survivors include, husband, Claude Stubbs of Chipley, FL, one son, Charles Steinman and wife Deborah of Sanford, NC, Carla Stubbs and husband Thomas of Bonifay, FL, one brother, Mark Buckalter and wife Donna of Sarasota, FL, grandchildren, Elizabeth Stubbs, Holden Steinman and David Steinman, great grandchildren, Cyrus Steinman, Aiden Steinman and Lillian Steinman, one niece, Melanie Buckalter and her daughter Juliana.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Bobby Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.