Original works by Mary Chong on display at Chipola College

Original works by Chipola adjunct instructor Mary Chong will be on display in the Chipola College Center for the Arts Gallery beginning October 30. A “Meet the Artist Reception” will be held at 6 p.m. in the gallery. The opening will coincide with the Artist Series performance of “A Band Called Honalee”.

“Heaven Meets Earth” is a body of work that holds an imprint of supernatural to everyday experiences such as finding hope in times of devastating fear and destruction to finding moments of unexplained tranquility in unanticipated encounters and interactions.

Mary Chong was born in South Korea, grew up in China, immigrated to North Carolina, and now she is a mixed media collage artist working in Tallahassee, Florida.

This show will be open October 30 through December 3. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. to noon.