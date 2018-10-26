Jon M. May, age 82, passed from this life October 26, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. He was born in Milton, Florida, on February 2, 1936 to Sam D. and Jahaza (Williams) May.

Jon worked as an AT@T Technician and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his son, Hugh May; one daughter, Jonie Jacoby; and one brother-in-law, Lewis Stancil.

Jon is survived by his wife, Ann May of Chipley, FL; one son, Martin May and wife Deb of Tallahassee, FL; one step-daughter, Belinda Anderson and husband Tim of Pansey, AL; four sisters: Janice Brock of Silver Spring, MD, Joan M. Stancil of Port Charlotte, FL, Janet M. Yates and husband Donald of Cowarts, AL, and Joy M. Knight and husband Bill of Asheville, NC; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ebb Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the services. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.