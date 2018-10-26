Florida Cabinet Partners with FHP to “Stuff the Charger”

~ Help provide families affected by Hurricane Michael with non-perishable food donations ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This week, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), announced the start of its annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive. Today through November 16, the department, in partnership with Governor Scott and the Florida Cabinet will be collecting non-perishable food donations for Florida’s families affected by Hurricane Michael. The effort is in conjunction with food banks across the state, and last year, 45 tons of goods provided more than 75,000 meals to those in need.

Governor Scott said, “The men and women of the Florida Highway Patrol have stepped up to help their fellow Floridians before, during and after Hurricane Michael. They have been working around the clock to clear roads, conduct welfare checks and escort our utility and telecom workers into the impacted areas. This food drive further demonstrates their unwavering support to helping our families in Florida’s Panhandle and Big Bend recover. I encourage everyone who is able to contribute.”

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Hurricane Michael devastated the Panhandle two weeks ago. While we have made a lot of progress since the storm made landfall, many families have lost everything. Florida troopers have selflessly answered the call after Hurricane Michael and now they are doing it again. Thank you for helping Florida families recover and heal.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “Floridians know that a deadly storm like Hurricane Michael could devastate any of our communities. We also know that when disaster strikes, Floridians come together to help each other. I am so grateful for the selfless efforts of all of our first responders and the Florida Highway Patrol helping our Panhandle recover. Please assist our fellow Floridians by donating what you can. Your donation will go a long way in helping the Panhandle heal.”

“Floridians always rise to the occasion to help their fellow Floridians out, and we have seen countless acts of generosity following Hurricane Michael. I thank the Florida Highway Patrol for their tireless efforts and encourage anyone who can help to participate in this ‘Stuff the Charger’ drive,” stated Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam.

“Our FHP troopers and many other members of our department have seen firsthand the devastating impacts of Hurricane Michael,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “We understand that the recovery process does not happen overnight and are committed to continuing to help our neighbors. We ask that you join us to ensure impacted families have what they need this holiday season.”

“The Florida Highway Patrol stands with the communities we serve,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, and with your help, we can provide those in need critical food donations.”

FHP is partnering with a network of local resources whose mission is to deliver much needed food and educate the community in the fight against hunger. Donations provided through this drive will provide food to those who were directly affected by the catastrophic damage of Hurricane Michael. FHP troopers and other DHSMV members have been on the front lines of the recovery efforts removing downed trees, tarping roofs and providing food and resources to those who suffered damage to their homes or lost them completely.

The following items are needed:

Canned Goods: canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna) canned potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, vegetables and soup

Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal and oatmeal

Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water and broth

Individuals wishing to donate food can bring their contributions to any local FHP Station, drop off location listed here, or contact a Public Affairs Officer in their area for more information. FHP will be hosting events and accepting non-perishable food donations at each troop headquarters across the state including DHSMV General Headquarters in Tallahassee. Events will be held in the following locations:

Troop A (Panhandle)

Friday, November 2: Pensacola FHP Office, 150 W. Stumpfield Rd., Pensacola, FL 32503

Friday, November 9: Panama City FHP Office, 6030 County Road 2321, Panama City, FL 32404

Troop B (Gainesville)

Thursday, November 1: Lake City FHP Office, 1350 US HWY 90 West, Lake City, FL 32055

Thursday, November 8: Gainesville FHP Office, 6300 NW 13th St., Gainesville, FL 32653

Troop C (Tampa)

Wednesday, October 24: Tampa FHP Office, 11305 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612

Thursday, November 1: Tampa FHP Office, 11305 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612

Troop D (Orlando)

Friday, October 26: FHP Orlando Office, 133 South Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL 32807

Saturday, November 10: FHP Orlando Office, 133 South Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL 32807

Troop E (Miami)

Thursday November 1: Miami FHP Office, 1011 NW 111 Ave., Miami, FL 33172

Thursday November 9: Miami FHP Office, 1011 NW 111 Ave., Miami, FL 33172

Troop F (Southwest Florida)

Wednesday, October 24: Ft Myers FHP Office, 10041 Daniels Pkwy, Ft Myers, FL 33913

Thursday, November 1: Ft Myers FHP Office, 10041 Daniels Pkwy, Ft Myers, FL 33913

Troop L (Broward / Palm Beach)

Friday, November 2: Davie FHP Office, 14190 West State Road 84, Davie, Florida 33325

Friday, November 9: Davie FHP Office, 14190 West State Road 84, Davie, Florida 33325

General Headquarters (Tallahassee)

Friday, October 26: Neil Kirkman Building, 2900 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, Florida 32399

Friday, November 9: Neil Kirkman Building, 2900 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, Florida 32399