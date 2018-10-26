Dukes obit

Gerald T. Dukes, 92, of Westville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 19, 2018 in his home.

He was born on June 8, 1926 in Westville to Thomas Dukes and Susan (Minger) Dukes. He was brother to Eugene, Broward and Pauline Dukes (Cornwell). Gerald enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served honorably for 22 years. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Betty (Burchell) Dukes. Upon retiring from the Navy, he worked with the Central Intelligence Agency 13 years, after which Gerald returned to the Westville homestead where he was born and raised. He was a lifetime member of the Fleet Reserve Association.

He is survived by his daughter Sue Ellen Brown and her husband John Brown of Westville, and his grandchildren Christine Lowery of Bowling Green, KY and Glen Brown of Bolingbrook, IL.

The Brown family would like to extend their gratitude to Emerald Coast Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care in his last hours.

Wishing him fair winds and following seas.

A funeral service was held at Sims Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 24, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Josh Blount officiating with Sims Funeral Home directing.