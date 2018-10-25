WFEC Hurricane Michael Outage Update: October 25

GRACEVILLE – This morning the cooperative’s restoration figures were:

Holmes County: 7,482 meters restored (100% of members served out of the Bonifay district office)

Washington County: 3,426 meters restored (76%)

Jackson County: 6,240 meters restored (45%) (ten times the devastation)

Calhoun County: 791 meters restored (28%) (ten times the devastation)

Total restored: 17,939 meters out of 28,317 are restored at this time

Approximately 63% of WFEC’s entire system has been restored as of this morning.

Members can now report their outages by calling 844.OUTAGE1 (844.688.2431). This is the automated system so you will not reach a live operator, but your outage will be reported. The co-op is already aware of multiple outages across our service area, but this will allow members peace of mind that their individual outages have been reported.

Thank you for your continued patience, prayers and support.