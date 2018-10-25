USDA Disaster Assistance and Hurricane Recovery Workshop

Jackson County Meeting Nov. 6

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2018 – Representatives from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Farm Service Agency (FSA), Rural Development (RD) and Risk Management Agency (RMA) will present disaster assistance information for agricultural producers in Jackson County Nov. 6, 2-4 p.m. at the Jackson County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 2741 Penn Ave, Marianna, Fla. 32448. Workshop topics include emergency assistance for livestock & crop-related expenses and losses; financial assistance programs to help with farm and farmland damage; deadlines for applying for disaster assistance programs and programs to help with restoration and rehabilitation of farm and ranch land. For more information, contact Shelly Sale, 850-547-2850 x2.