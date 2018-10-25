Traffic stop results in arrest for meth trafficking

WESTVILLE – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests made Tuesday following an early morning traffic stop in Westville.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop around 4:30 a.m. October 23 in the area of Highways 185 and 181, making contact with the driver, Victoria Duncan, 29, of DeFuniak Springs, and two passengers, Chandra V. Goodman, 34, of Bonifay and Johnny Wayne Schofield, 29, of Ponce de Leon.

During the course of the stop, it was discovered that Duncan did not possess a valid driver’s license and had three previous convictions for driving while her license was suspended or revoked.

A subsequent search of the subjects and vehicle resulted in the discovery of illegal narcotics, including more than 14 grams of methamphetamine and small amount of suspected cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia and meth lab components.

Goodman was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, evidence tampering/destruction, and possession of paraphernalia.

Schofield was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of listed chemicals for manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Duncan was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.