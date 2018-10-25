Spann obit

Edith Chaskel Spann, 95, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospice House in Athens, GA.

Born in Indianapolis, IN, she spent her childhood on the family homestead on the Ohio River town of Florence, IN prior to joining the WAC’s in 1943. She was a World War II veteran and a homemaker. After her discharge on Christmas Eve 1945, she and her new husband moved to his hometown of Marianna, FL. They later lived in Quincy, FL and Mobile, AL before she moved to Athens, GA in 1993.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorraine Given Chaskel and Eugene F. Chaskel; her husband, Herbert W. Spann, Sr., and her brother, James O. Chaskel.

She is survived by her children, Lorraine Spann Edwards, Athens, GA.; Herbert W. Spann, Jr. (Natalie), Alabaster, AL; grandchildren, Leigh Edwards Davis (Stephen), John Spann Edwards (Melissa), and Gilbert Spann, Mobile, AL. Survivors also include nephews Conrad Chaskel (Renee), Findlay, OH; Rodney Chaskel (Kathy), Findlay OH; nieces, Chris Chaskel Daniels, Findlay, OH; and Cathy Chaskel Cummings (Pete), Fort Worth, TX. Survivors also include four great grandchildren and great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Friday, November 2, at 10:30 a.m. in Marianna, FL in the cemetery at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where she was baptized, confirmed and sang in the choir. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel will be directing.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the care and love provided by the Charlie Norwood VA facility in Augusta, GA, particularly the Home Based Primary Care Team stationed in Madison County, GA and the Blind Rehab Unit, Augusta, that permitted her to remain independently at home. Appreciation is also expressed to St. Mary’s Hospital, especially the St. Mary’s Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be provided for disaster relief in the Florida Panhandle, which took the brunt of Hurricane Michael, particularly Mexico Beach and Marianna, Fl or contributions to the cemetery fund at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4362 Lafayette St., Marianna, FL 32446. Suggested charities include Chipola Family Ministries, 3004 Highway 71, Marianna, Fl 32446 or gofundme/the moms & Pops of Mexico Beach.