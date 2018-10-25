Shouse obit

John Arthur Shouse, 61, of Marianna, Florida, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

He was born on January 11, 1957 in Tampa, Florida, to Isla Mae McManus Shouse and Arthur Gladstone Shouse, Jr. John loved sports, especially the Tampa Bay Rays and the Florida Gators, enjoyed working in his yard, and loved his family. He graduated from Chamberlain High School in Tampa. He later graduated from the University of South Florida with a Physical Education degree, and the University of West Florida with a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership. He spent his early years teaching and coaching in Tampa. While teaching in Tampa, he met Joy Lynn Hood and they married in 1991. Eventually, John and Joy moved to Jackson County, Florida, with their young and growing family where they continued their careers in education. Twenty-six years of John’s career were dedicated to the Jackson County School District as a teacher, coach, and administrator. After retiring in 2017, John returned to teaching Physical Education at Dayspring Christian Academy. John is remembered as a caring educator who always put the needs of students first. Former students fondly remember how he pushed them to do their best, while also being caring and compassionate. To many, he will always be known as “Coach”.

John was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Gladstone Shouse, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Lynn Hood Shouse; daughter, Caitlin Shouse McDaniel (Joey); sons, Andrew Shouse and Matthew Shouse; sisters, Linda Lou Hiznay (Tom) and Teresa Simmons (Dan); grandson, Parker McDaniel; mother, Isla Mae Shouse; life long best friend, David Selman and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service will be 10a.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Eastside Baptist Church with Pastor Gino Mayo officiating. A private family interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Eastside Baptist Church.

If desired, contributions in honor of John may be made to Dayspring Christian Academy at 4685 Meadowview Road, Marianna, Florida 32446.