Sanders obit

Mrs. Wanda Pearl Laster Sanders, 57, of McChapel Community, Marianna, FL, went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. She has ran her earthly race.

She was born to the late Jessie Earl and Essie Mae Laster on May 6, 1961 in Jackson County, Florida. She was raised in Graceville, Florida.

Wanda was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, to everyone who knew her. She was the most loving, kind and supportive woman you could ever meet. In the time of need she was always there.

Basketball and tennis were her favorite sports to watch as well as the soap operas. On a good sunny day, you could catch her on a fish pond, catching fish every summer she looked forward to going out of town to spend time with her loved ones.

She leaves behind a devoted and loving family which included her husband, Henry L. Sanders; children: Chance A. Laster (JoAnna), Leanthony A. Laster, Sharina A. Jones, Breanna A Baxter (LaBrandis); grandchildren: Da’Marius Laster, Anaisia Jones, Za’Neyssia Laster, Hezekiah Jones, Preston Laster, Amiyah Laster, Braylon Laster, Aiden Laster, Mason Laster, Aliyah Baxter; siblings: Robert Laster, Jessie Laster (Marilyn), Johnny Laster (Doris), Chester Laster (Evella), Elease Dixon (Ernest), Frank Laster (Cynthia), Jerry Laster (Chrissy), Donna Hayes (Edward), Debra Myrick (Eddie) and Bernard Laster; a aunt, Mary L. Sorey; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM, Friday, October 26, 2018 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 27, 2018 at New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, Graceville, FL with Pastor/Teacher Earnest T. Parker, Jr., and Reverend George Jones officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.