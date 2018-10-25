Rhynes obit

In humble submission to the will of God, Christian Memorial Chapel sadly announces the passing of Deacon Arthur Lee Rhynes, age 74, of Jacob City, Florida.

Deacon Rhynes transitioned into eternal rest and peace Friday, October 19, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Although we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he in a land “where he’ll never grow old.” Farewell, Deacon Rhynes. You were tired and needed your rest. You were called forth by God, and your soul was truly blessed. We will not weep and mourn because we don’t see you on this side anymore. We know that you’ll be waiting to meet us on the other shore.

Deacon Rhynes was a native of Jackson County. He retired from Sunland Center in Marianna, Florida and a member of Saint Michael Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Plassie B. Rhyne (10/18/2016); his wife, Henrietta Walker Rhynes (11/23/2010); one daughter and two sons: Swanrietta Godwin, Calvin Lee Rhynes (July 6th 2015) and Shedrick Jones; a brother and sister: Leo Rhynes, Jr. and Quillar R. McNealy.

He also leaves cherished memories and years behind with his children: Vincent Jones (Tess) of Jacob City, Florida, Lonnie Jones (Rachel) of Caryville, Florida, Tores Rhynes of Jacob City, Florida and Arthur Rhynes, Jr. (Katrina) of Tallahassee, Florda; grandchildren: Maurice, Shedletha, Quinetta, Deona, Brandie, Brianna, Tiekeyrea, Tempestt, Camiyah, Teyanna, Diamond, Cylan, Dzyrr and Xavier; great grandchildren: Taneia, Nariyah, Zacari, Natarsh, Ivan, Phenix, Rielyn, Ashanti, Alexis, Lynretta and Lauryn; siblings: Wallace Rhynes of Marianna Florida; in-laws: J.B. Russ, Dothan, Alabama, Maxie Walker, Cottondale, Florida, Jimmy L. Walker, Tacoma, Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He also leaves a special friend, Dianne Biddings.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM, Friday, October 26, 2018 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 2 PM, Saturday, October 27, 2018, Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City, FL.

He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.