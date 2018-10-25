One arrested after shots fired

PONCE DE LEON – A Ponce de Leon man is in custody after firing several shots at family members on Tuesday, October 24.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:15 p.m. to an E-911 call in which a man reported Tony Lee Parsons III, 22, of Tony Parsons Lane, had fired several shots at him and his father.

Deputies arrived on scene and were able to take Parsons into custody without incident and also make contact with the two victims, who had fled to a nearby pasture. Further investigation revealed that Parsons had fired in the direction of the men following a verbal altercation that took place in a workshop on the property.

Parsons is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without attempt to kill; aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, and firing a weapon/missile into a building.