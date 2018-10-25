Mr. Tony Gray, of Campbellton, Florida, was found to have went home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2018. He was 67 years old.

Tony was born on May 8, 1951 to the late Charlie Gray, Sr. and Ellen Thinn-Gray in Campbellton, Florida. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Holyneck Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, Florida, under the leadership of Rev. Richard Peterson, Sr. Tony was united in Holy Matrimony to Daragh Reed-Gray whom preceded him in death on November 18, 2017.

He leaves to cherish his memories three sons: Tony (Anita) Gray, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Brandon Gray and Ervin Gray, both of Tallahassee, Florida; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; four sisters: Louise Anderson, Mattiebell (Odell) Lewis, Pearlie Roberson and Betty Jean Lewis; a brother: Robert Gray; three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and a large host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, October 27, 2018 from the sacred ground of the Northside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida, with Rev. Richard Peterson, officiating and the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 26, 2018 from 2-4 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida.