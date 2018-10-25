Dunn thanks VP Pence for visiting Second District

PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement on Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Tyndall Air Force Base and surrounding areas damaged by Hurricane Michael:

“Thank you to Vice President Pence for visiting the Second District and supporting our recovery from Hurricane Michael. It’s great to know we have the support of President Trump and VP Pence in the timely rebuilding of Tyndall. Rebuilding after this disaster will take time, but Northwest Florida is resilient and not even Hurricane Michael can keep us down.”