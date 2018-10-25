Collins obit

Mr. Boyd Collins, age 91, of Vernon, Florida, passed away October 25, 2018 at his home.

He was born May 29, 1927 in Vernon, Florida, to the late Ealie Collins and Florance Adel Brock Collins.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his wife, Eulene Strickland Collins and daughter, Dewana Collins Hightower.

Boyd is survived by his son, Wendell Boyd Collins and Joe Forehand of Vernon, FL; son-in-law, Howard Hightower of Vernon, FL; four grandchildren, Christy Hightower Anderson, Michael Howard Hightower, Brandon Boyd Collins and Sheila Collins Huitt; six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Cole, Alexis, Payton, Michaela and Keiren; one great-great-grandchild, McKinzie; a special niece, Carolyn Moye of Panama City, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, October 29, 2018, at Vernon Evangelistic Church with Rev. Alan English and Rev. Ernie Grey officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice staff for the care and love they gave to Mr. Collins.