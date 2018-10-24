WFEC restoration update – Oct. 24

GRACEVILLE – As of 8:30 a.m. this morning the cooperative’s restoration figures were:

Holmes County: 7,482 meters restored (100% of members served out of the Bonifay district office)

Washington County: 3,035 meters restored (72%)

Jackson County: 5,596 meters restored (41%) (ten times the devastation)

Calhoun County: 540 meters restored (19%) (ten times the devastation)

Total restored: 16,653 meters out of 28,317 are restored at this time

Approximately 59% of WFEC’s entire system has been restored at this time. Crews continue repairing damage in many of the previously mentioned areas including: Tumble Creek, Hwy. 90 – east of Chipley, Sapp Road, Alford Hwy., Woodrest Road to Cutchins Mill Road, Piney Grove Road, Roland Road, Corbin Road, Cane Mill Road, Monroe Sheffield Road, Hwy. 69, Hwy. 73 north of Shelton’s Corner, Hwy. 20 toward Blountstown, Blountstown, Grand Ridge, Clarksville, Bascom, Malone, Sneads, River Road, south Shady Grove, Hwy. 286, the Four Points Community, Cypress & Rocky Creek.

As of yesterday, WFEC had 1,176 line workers assisting with rebuilding and power restoration.

Members can now report their outages by calling 844.OUTAGE1 (844.688.2431). This is the automated system so you will not reach a live operator, but your outage will be reported. The co-op is already aware of multiple outages across our service area, but this will allow members peace of mind that their individual outages have been reported.

Thank you for your continued patience, prayers and support.