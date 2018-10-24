VHS Homecoming rescheduled

news from VHS Principal Brian Riviere …

Vernon High School will be rescheduling our homecoming events on 11/1 and 11/2. On 11/1, beginning at 6pm, we will have our community pep rally in the gymnasium and bonfire behind the gym. We need your help reaching all our PeeWee players/cheer. On 11/2, at our home game vs Blountstown, we will have senior recognition at 5:30pm honoring football, cheer, band, and ROTC. Immediately following this, we will begin our homecoming court. Please share and make plans to join us!!!

This year for homecoming we are planning a community pep rally on 11/1/2018 at the VHS gym. This will include our Pee-Wee, Middle School, and High School programs as well as Band and ROTC. We will conclude with the lighting of the bonfire directly behind the gym. If you are interested in setting up as a vendor, please contact Laurie.simmons@wcsdschools.com

Here is our agenda-

VHS Homecoming Pep Rally

Thursday, Nov 1 @ 6:00 pm

1. Entrance of football players (Fight Song/band)

• Pee wee, followed by VMS, then VHS football players

• Will come out as band plays

2. Presentation of Colors (JROTC)

3. National Anthem (Gracie Moon)

4. Welcome mini-speech (Riviere)

5. Crowd Cheer (all squads)

• Yell Out Your Colors

• R-O-C-K Rock the Stands

6. Homecoming Court

• Rackley announcing

• 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade attendants

7. Pee wee cheerleaders performance

8. Kids relay game

9. Roll Call

• Class reunions

10. Crowd Cheer (all squads)

• J-A-C-K-E-T-S (we are the Jackets)

11. Community Dance Performance (Dawn Veit)

12. Alumni Relay/Game

13. Hey Song (band/cheerleaders)

14. Colorguard performance

15. Tootsie Roll/crowd throws

16. Homecoming Court-Top 3 Finalist (Rackley announcing)

17. VHS Cheerleaders Performance

18. Drum line

19. Alma Mater



Friday, November 2 …