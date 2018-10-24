Update on School Reopenings and Power Restoration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., October 24, 2018 – Today, the Florida Department of Education provided an updated list of schools that have reopened following Hurricane Michael’s landfall October 10. In addition, we have also provided a list of schools that have restored power. For up-to-date information on closures and to access hurricane-related education documents, visit www.fldoe.org/hurricaneinfo .

Please find a detailed list below of power restoration and school reopening updates.

All Bay County Schools will reopen no later than the week of November 12. The following schools in Bay County have restored power: A. Crawford Mosley High School Lynn Haven Elementary School Mowat Middle School Bay Haven Charter Academy Bay Haven Charter Middle School Bay High School C.C. Washington Academy Callaway Elementary School Cedar Grove Elementary School Central High School Chautauqua Charter School Deer Point Elementary School Hiland Park Elementary School Hutchison Beach Elementary School Jinks Middle School Lucille Moore Elementary School Margaret K. Lewis in Millville Merriam Cherry Street Elementary Merritt Brown Middle School New Horizons Learning Center North Bay Haven Career Academy North Bay Haven Charter Academy Elementary School North Bay Haven Charter Academy Middle School Northside Elementary School Oakland Terrace School for the Visual and Performing Arts Oscar Patterson Elementary Palm Bay Elementary School Palm Bay Preparatory Academy 6-12 Panama City Marine Institute Rising Leaders Academy Rosenwald High School Rutherford High School St. Andrew School Tom P. Haney Technical Center Tommy Smith Elementary School University Academy Sabl Inc. Breakfast Point Academy J.R. Arnold High School Patronis Elementary School Surfside Middle School West Bay Elementary School Tyndall Elementary School Waller Elementary School



All Calhoun County Schools will reopen for staff Monday, October 29, and for students Thursday, November 1. The following schools in Calhoun County have restored power: Altha Public School Blountstown Elementary School Blountstown Middle School Calhoun County Adult Education Center Carr Elementary and Middle School



All Franklin County Schools reopened Tuesday, October 23 and have restored power: Franklin County School (K-12) Apalachicola Bay Charter School

All Gadsden County Schools reopened Monday, October 22 and have restored power : Carter-Parramore Academy Chattahoochee Elementary Crossroad Academy Charter Gadsden Central Academy Gadsden County High Gadsden Elementary Magnet George W. Munroe Elementary Greensboro Elementary H.O.P.E. Academy Havana Magnet James A. Shanks Middle Stewart Street Elementary West Gadsden Middle

The following Gulf County Schools are reopening this week, with the modifications outlined below, to serve all Gulf County students . In addition, the schools listed below in Gulf County have restored power:

Beginning Tuesday, October 23, Port St. Joe Elementary is open and serving its students and temporarily Port St. Joe High School’s students. Elementary students’ classes are held in the morning, and junior and high school students’ classes are held in the afternoon. Beginning Thursday, October 25, Wewahitchka Elementary is open and serving its students and temporarily Wewahitchka High School’s students. Gulf County Adult School Gulf Academy Port St. Joe Elementary School Port St. Joe High School Wewahitchka Elementary School Wewahitchka High School

All Holmes County Schools reopened Monday, October 22 and have restored power : Bethlehem School Bonifay K8 School Holmes County High School Ponce de Leon Elementary School Ponce de Leon igh SHigh School Poplar Springs School The GAP



All Jackson County Schools will reopen for staff Friday, October 26, and for students Monday, October 29. The following schools in Jackson County have restored power: Graceville Elementary School Graceville High School Marianna High School Sneads Elementary School Sneads High School

All Liberty County Schools reopened for staff today, Wednesday, October 24 and will reopen for students Monday, October 29. The following schools in Liberty County have restored power: Liberty County High School Liberty Early Learning Center Liberty Learning Center W.R. Tolar K-8 School Hosford Elementary Junior High School

All Washington County Schools reopened today, Wednesday, October 24 and have restored power: Kate M. Smith Elementary Vernon Elementary Roulhac Middle School Vernon Middle School Chipley High School Vernon High School WAVE

