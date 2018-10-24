Morse obit

Betty H. Morse, 82, of Marianna died Wednesday, October 23, 2018, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

A native of Jackson County, Ms. Morse, retired from the State of Florida as a Horticulture Supervisor at Sunland Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles E. Morse; father, Allen R. Hill; mother, Thelma Peacock Hill; step-mother, Vera Renfroe Hill; brother, Raymond Hill; sisters, Mary Steel, Ann Chyc, and Lorine Cooper.

Survivors include one son, Charles Larry Morse (Brenda); one daughter, Beverly Griffin (Robert); two brothers: Dr. Gene Hill (Marsha) of Auburn, AL, Roy L. Hill (Gail) of Cypress; three sisters: Mattie Braswell of Chipley, Brenda Gail Howell (Roger) of Grand Ridge, Johnny Ruth Wester (Wallace) of Cypress; four grandchildren: William Robert Sims (Amanda), Charles Adam Morse (Christina), Calvin Benjamin Morse (Victoria), Kelly Sims Land (Jeff); nine great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 26, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Stake Presidency, Second Counselor for the Church of Latter Day Saints Mr. Danny Sims and Dr. Gene Hill, officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.