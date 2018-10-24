Gammons obit

Virginia C. Gammons, 65, of Esto Community, Bonifay, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL, following an extended illness.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 26, 2018, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Burroughs officiating. Burial will follow in Esto Community Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Friday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Virginia was born August 31, 1953, in Bonifay, FL. She was a retired clerk/stocker with the Piggly Wiggly Store in Graceville. Virginia truly loved her two sons, family and Alabama Football: “Roll Tide.”

Preceded in death by her husband Odell Gammons, father Ralph E. Adams and a brother-in-law William Shaffer.

Survived by her mother, Frances Adams, Esto; two sons, Derrick Conner, Meridian, MS, David Conner, Sulphur, LA; eight step-children, Jerry Gammons, Terry Gammons, Michael Gammons, Ralph Gammons, Samantha Gammons Oakley, Amy Gammons Shaffer, Brandi Gammons Stewart, Allen Conner; sister, Brenda Gammons, Slocomb, AL; special friend and caregiver, James Conway, special nephew Jared Mixon and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.