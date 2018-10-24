Edenfield obit

Sandra L. Goodlake Edenfield, age 78 of Lynn Haven, went home to be with the Lord on October 19, 2018 in Panama City, Florida.

Sandra was born on April 6, 1940 in Asheville, North Carolina to Charles and Gladys Bragiewicz Goodlake. She was a 25 year resident of Bay County and a member of First Baptist Church in Lynn Haven.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Gladys Goodlake.

She is survived by her son, Gary Cowan and wife Debbie of Panama City, Florida; four daughters: Gaye Ziegler and husband Jamie of Panama City, Florida, Teena Nealy and husband Tim of Panama City, Florida, Laura Germann and husband Randy of Katy, Texas, Donna Hughey and husband David of Katy, Texas; two brothers: Joe Don Goodlake of Lynn Haven, Florida, Steve Blackmon of Georgia; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2P.M. Friday, November 2, 2018 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Panama City, Florida with Rev. Tom Daniels officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.