The Chipley Head Start center is temporarily closed until they can get the tree removed from the building and do the repairs needed. They are transporting 20 of their currently enrolled children to the Westville center to continue their Head Start services. They are looking into providing home-based services to the remaining enrolled children.

If anyone has any questions please call 850-768-9650 or 850-768-9651.

If unable to reach anyone at the above numbers please call the main office at 850-548-9900.