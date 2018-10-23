Update on school reopenings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., October 23, 2018 – Today, the Florida Department of Education provided an updated list of schools that have reopened following Hurricane Michael’s landfall October 10. For up-to-date information on closures and to access hurricane-related education documents, visit www.fldoe.org/hurricaneinfo .

Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said, “As Hurricane Michael barreled toward Florida, many of our state’s schools opened their doors and provided life-saving shelter for Florida families. My team and I remained in contact with superintendents, and once the storm had passed, our focus turned quickly to reopening efforts with the goal of ensuring continuity and providing a desperately needed sense of normalcy for Florida students. I am grateful for Governor Scott’s ongoing leadership as he has traveled the state doing everything he can get to communities fully restored.”

The Franklin County School (K-12) reopened today, Tuesday, October 23.

All Gadsden County Schools reopened Monday, October 22 : Carter-Parramore Academy Chattahoochee Elementary Crossroad Academy Charter Gadsden Central Academy Gadsden County High Gadsden Elementary Magnet George W. Munroe Elementary Greensboro Elementary H.O.P.E. Academy Havana Magnet James A. Shanks Middle Stewart Street Elementary West Gadsden Middle

The following Gulf County Schools are reopening this week, with the modifications outlined below, to serve all Gulf County students :

Beginning today, Tuesday, October 23, Port St. Joe Elementary is open and serving its students and temporarily Port St. Joe High School’s students. Elementary students’ classes are held in the morning, and junior and high school students’ classes are held in the afternoon. Beginning Thursday, October 25, Wewahitchka Elementary is open and serving its students and temporarily Wewahitchka High School’s students.

All Holmes County Schools reopened Monday, October 22 : Bethlehem School Bonifay K8 School Holmes County High School Ponce de Leon Elementary School Ponce de Leon High School Poplar Springs School The GAP

All Washington County Schools will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, October 24: Kate M. Smith Elementary Vernon Elementary Roulhac Middle School Vernon Middle School Chipley High School Vernon High School WAVE

