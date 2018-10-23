Neal Dunn: We Will Rebuild and We Will Come Back Better Than Ever

PANAMA CITY, FL – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) hosted House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Bay County this week to survey damage from Hurricane Michael, hear from local leaders about recovery efforts, and continue conversations on the timely rebuilding of Tyndall Air Force Base. Dr. Dunn and Leader McCarthy spent time with Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki, before receiving a briefing and tour of Tyndall AFB. At Tyndall AFB, Dr. Dunn and Leader McCarthy discussed how a rebuild should be focused on the current and future needs of the Air Force in the area.

“Having witnessed the total devastation of communities from Lynn Haven and Panama City, to Mexico Beach, Port St. Joe and North to Marianna and Blountstown – it is clear that we will need help to rebuild. I am committed to working with all levels of government to assist in rebuilding our communities,” said Dr. Dunn. “Tyndall is home to many great Air Force programs and this is an opportunity for us to plan for the future and build a base that fulfills the future needs of our airmen – whether that be state of the art drone ready simulation buildings, to hangers that are equipped with up to date technology. We will rebuild and we will come back better than ever.”

“What I have seen during my visit to Florida is the best of the American spirit and a community ready to rebuild. The devastation of Hurricane Michael will not deter Panama City, Lynn Haven, Mexico City, and Tyndall Air Force Base from rebounding to heights greater than before the storm. And it will be built to the highest standards to protect communities for generations. I thank Congressman Dunn for bringing me out and all of the local leaders and volunteers helping their fellow citizen. We will work with him to get your community the full support to rebuild and come back stronger than ever,” said Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“As we work to pick up the pieces and rebuild our communities, we must work together. I thank Leader McCarthy for his support during this process and I am confident the Panhandle will flourish,” added Dr. Dunn.

Dr. Dunn rode out Hurricane Michael at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center and has spent time in the affected counties over the last two weeks. He has spoken with leaders at all levels of government on the need to support the rebuilding and recovery efforts, including President Donald Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.