Florida’s County Health Departments provide essential services during recovery efforts

TALLAHASSEE—The Florida Department of Health continues to respond to the health needs of residents affected by Hurricane Michael. County health departments in the affected areas are open and providing services. Services are free to those counties covered in the Governor’s Executive Order.

Services include issuing birth and death certificates, AIDS Drug Assistance Program, Women Infants and Children (WIC), private well water testing and immunizations. Immunization services includes flu, hepatitis A and tetanus shots. Hepatitis A is needed for persons who come in contact with flood waters. Tetanus vaccinations are needed for persons who were cut by debris after the storm.

Florida’s residents are encouraged to get their flu vaccine before the height of the upcoming flu season. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women. It can take up to two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop protection against the flu. The CDC recommends getting your flu vaccine every year as the first and most important step in protecting against influenza and its potentially serious complications. There are many different flu vaccine options this season, which include high dose and adjuvanted vaccine for adults aged 65 years and older. Getting vaccinated if you are healthy helps to protect our most vulnerable populations.

To learn which specific services are provided in your local area, contact your local county health department or use the Department’s flu shot locator to schedule your flu vaccine.