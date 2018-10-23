Five arrested, one at large in burglary investigation

HOLMES COUNTY – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has been diligently working to solve several burglaries that have taken place throughout Holmes County.

This investigation recently resulted in the arrest of five individuals in connection with a burglary/theft ring, in which individuals would burglarize local residences and then take items stolen from the homes to exchange for illegal narcotics. Two of the incidents took place during the time period of the recent hurricane.

“I would like to commend my investigators for their hard work and for putting long hours into these cases,” said Sheriff John Tate.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Charles Eldridge, 28, of Bonifay – Grand Theft, Dealing in Stolen Property, Burglary

Donnie Groover, 38, of Bonifay – Grand Theft, Dealing in Stolen Property, Burglary

Marcey Long, 34, of Graceville – Dealing in Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest without Violence, and Giving False Information to LEO

Charles Cooner, 38, of Graceville – Dealing in Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest without Violence, and Giving False Information to LEO

Amber Payne, 32, of Bonifay – Dealing in Stolen Property

A sixth suspect – Lewis Eldridge, 24, of Bonifay – is still at large and is also wanted on charges of Grand Theft, Dealing in Stolen Property, Burglary

This investigation continues, and more arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lewis Eldridge is asked to contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-547-3681 (option 1).