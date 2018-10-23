Chitty obit

Clayton Shane Chitty, age 41 of Chipley, passed from this life on September 30, 2018.

Shane was born on November 12, 1976 in Moultrie, Georgia, to Cecil Chitty and Brinda Nelms. He had lived in the Florida Panhandle since coming from Moultrie, Georgia, in 2006. He was the owner and operator of Fast Tech Computers in Chipley, Florida.

He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Sarah Chitty of Chipley, Florida; father: Cecil Chitty of Valdosta, Georgia; mother: Brinda Young of Moultrie, Georgia; three daughters: Amber Montgomery of Moultrie, Georgia, Audrey Chitty of Chipley, Florida, Izabella Chitty of Chipley, Florida; three sons: Caleb Chitty of Moultrie, Georgia, Anthony Chitty of Chipley, Florida, Sean Chitty of Chipley, Florida; sister: Julie Chitty of Moultrie, Georgia; one grandchild: Oliver Montgomery.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 3P.M. Friday, October 26, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida, with Rev. Mike Orr officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family request visitors and friends bring balloons to honor his memory.