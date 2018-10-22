Williams obit

Hubert Wendell Williams, 91, of Marianna, died early Friday, October 12, 2018 at Solaris Health Care in Lake City, Florida.

Hubert was born on November 3, 1926, in Graceville, Florida, as the second of five children to Howard and Florida Williams. Hubert attended school in Graceville, graduating from Graceville High School in 1944. Upon graduation, he joined the Navy and was assigned to the USS Furse Destoyer.

After being discharged from the Navy in 1946, he attended barber school in Jacksonville, FL. Following barber school, in 1947, Hubert started work as a barber on Market Street in Marianna, FL. Hubert met his wife, Edna Faith Hall, in October of 1949 and they were married on August 31, 1952. He bought Central Barber Shop in 1953 and continued to operate it until 1972. During his last 4 years as barber he served on the Florida Barber Board. After taking classes through the University of Florida, Hubert became a certified insurance counselor and worked full-time at Ormond Insurance of Marianna from 1972-1996.

Hubert was dedicated to his family, church, and community. He was an ordained deacon and a member of First Baptist Church of Marianna. He also joined the Optimist Club in 1972 and had 34 years of perfect attendance. He and his wife enjoyed Chipola Basketball games for over 20 years. They had the privilege of attending the National Basketball Tournament in Kansas in 2004 and 2005. He especially loved spending time with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. His family fondly remembers many trips to the beach and so many other fun times together. He was greatly loved by his family.

The last 14 months of his life, Hubert lived at Solaris Health Care of Lake City where he enjoyed seeing his daughter, Jenny, every day.

He was preceded in death by his wife Edna Faith Williams, parents, Howard and Florida Williams, and father and mother-in-law Elmer and Octavia Hall, brother Carroll Williams, and sisters Merle Moody and Marie Burgess.

He is survived by his daughter Jenny Buie and her husband Al Buie of Lake City, and his grandchildren Allison Buie of Gainesville, and Trey Buie of Lake City. Other survivors include his brother Charles Williams (Barbara) of Bradenton, sisters-in-law Mary Melvin, Sarah Williams of Marianna, and Robbie Williams (James) of Jacksonville, FL, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Marianna with Rev. Dr. Mike Tatem and David Melvin officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at First Baptist Church of Marianna.