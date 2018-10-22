WFEC Hurricane Michael outage update: October 22

GRACEVILLE – As of 8:30 a.m. this morning the cooperative’s restoration figures were:

Holmes County: 7,482 restored (100%)

Washington County: 2,507 meters restored

Jackson County: 4,055 meters restored (ten times the devastation)

Calhoun County: 290 meters restored (ten times the devastation)

Total restored: 14,334 out of 28,317 total meters system-wide

Over 50% of WFEC’s entire system has been restored at this time. Crews continue working in many of the previously mentioned areas plus Merry Acres, Tumble Creek, Old Bonifay Road, Clayton Road – east & west of 77, Hwy. 90 – east of Chipley, Sapp Road, Alford Hwy., Hwy. 69, Hwy. 73 north of Shelton’s Corner, Hwy. 20 toward Blountstown, Blountstown, Grand Ridge, Clarksville, Bascom, Malone, Sneads, River Road, south Shady Grove, Hwy. 286 & the Four Points Community.

Members can now report their outages by calling 844.OUTAGE1 (844.688.2431). This is the automated system so you will not reach a live operator, but your outage will be reported. The co-op is already aware of multiple outages across our service area, but this will allow members peace of mind that their individual outages have been reported.

Thank you for your continued prayers and support.