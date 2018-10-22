Visit from Secretary of State

Washington County Supervisor of Elections Carol Rudd welcomed Secretary of State Ken Detzner and Legislative Affairs Director Austin Stowers for a visit today. Detzner, who is also the State Chief Elections Officer, let Rudd know they were in complete support of the Emergency Plan that had been put in place since Hurricane Michael. Rudd thanked Detzner and Stowers for the visit and let them know how much we appreciate their offer of assistance during this difficult time. A short list of concerns was shared with the State and they have assured the SOE they will be at work on those immediately.

