U.S. Army Corps of Engineers open additional ROE collection centers for Operation Blue Roof program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open additional Blue Roof Right of Entry (ROE) collection centers in Calhoun, Gulf and Jackson Counties. The Blue Roof program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property affected by Hurricane Michael until permanent repairs can be made. This program is available at no cost to eligible primary homeowners and landlords in Calhoun, Gulf and Jackson Counties.

New ROE centers have been established at the following locations:

• First Baptist Church – Port St Joe, 102 3rd Street, Port St Joe, FL 32456

• Dollar General, 17932 FL-71, Blountstown, FL 32424

• Tractor Supply, 2899 FL-71, Marianna, FL 32446

The new centers will be open Sunday Oct. 21 from noon to 6 p.m. and resume regular hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday Oct. 22, until further notice.

ROE centers are also located in Bay County at:

• Panama City Square, 523 W 23rd Street, Panama City, FL 32405

• Walmart, 15495 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

• Walmart, 2101 S FL-77, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

These locations are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., CDT, seven days a week, until further notice. ROE locations may change regularly. Additional locations may be added as necessary.

Current information is available at www.usace.army.mil/blueroof and at 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258). Information is provided in both English and Spanish through this single number.

Eligibility requirements

• Only primary residences with standard shingled roofs are eligible to receive a temporary blue roof.

• Metal roofs and mobile homes may be repaired as practical on a case-by-case basis.

• Roofs with greater than 50 percent structural damage are not eligible for this program.

• Every owner or landlord that has a signed Right of Entry form will be visited.

• If a home is being rented, the tenant must provide written permission from the owner prior to signing Right of Entry.