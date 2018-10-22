Salvation Army’s disaster response in Panama City: statistics as of Oct. 22

We are in Day-12 of the initial response phase of the disaster concentrating on providing hot meals, water, snacks and emotional & spiritual care for residents impacted by the storm. We’re doing an average of 17,000 plus meals a day, spread among 20 canteens (mobile feeding units) and to date have served nearly 150,000 meals since October 11th.

Additional stats: (approx.)

100,000 drinks (water, coffee & Gatorade etc.)

80,000 snacks (chips, nuts etc.)

12,000 plus Emotional & Spiritual Care contacts with survivors

200 plus operational assets on the ground – includes Salvation Army officers, employees & volunteers

The mobile feeding units provide lunch and dinner service beginning right around noon and finishing around 6pm, giving enough time to return to base and take advantage of daylight.

Below you will find a current list of Panama City area feeding sites where meals, water and snacks are being provided.

Panama City Area Feeding Sites (current as of 10/22/18)

Charlie Coram’s Place Restaurant – 6204 Hwy 2301 & Hwy 231 – Bayou George

Callaway Elementary & High Praise Church – 7115 & 7124 FL Hwy 22 – PC,FL

Cedar Grove Elementary School – 2825 15 th – Panama City

– Panama City Cove Shopping Center – 929 Cherry St. – Panama City

Dollar General – 3296 Main St. – Vernon, FL

Hickory Plaza – 404 S. Tyndall Pkwy – Panama City

Jenks Middle School – 600 W. 11 th – Panama City

– Panama City MLK Rec Center – 705 E. 14 th – Panama City

– Panama City Old Kmart (Operation BBQ Rescue site) – 7100 US 98 – Panama City

Parker Fire Department – 4534 E. Hwy. 98 – Panama City

Piggly Wiggly/Garner’s Supermarket – 8012 Hwy 2301 – Panama City

Salvation Army Admin – 1824 W. 15 th – Panama City

– Panama City Springfield Elementary School – 520 School Ave. – Panama City

Walmart Callaway – 725 N. Tyndall Pkwy – Callaway, FL

Walmart Lynn Haven – 2101 S. Hwy 77 – Lynn Haven, FL

Walmart Panama City – 513 W. 23 rd – Panama City

– Panama City Walmart Panama City Beach – 10270 Front Beach Rd. – PCB

Wausau Assembly of God – 3537 Washington St. – Wausau, FL

Winn Dixie – 1812 Lynn Haven Pkwy – Lynn Haven, FL

Winn Dixie – 3157 W. 23rd – Panama City