Olive obit

Jessie Mae Olive, 87, of Panama City, FL died Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at her residence.

Ms. Olive was born in Marianna, FL on August 6, 1931 to the late Jesse and Ruby Allen. She was a graduate of Marianna High School and was Miss Marianna in 1950. She was a member of The Marianna Woman’s Club, the Marianna Widow/Widower’s Club, and a devout member of The First United Methodist Church of Marianna.

She is preceded by her husband, Oscar olive, Jr.

She is survived by her two sons, Ashley Olive and Oscar Olive, III; one brother, Darrel Allen of Panama City; one sister, Mary Larkin of California.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 26, 2018 at Bascom First United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Nathan Atwood officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.