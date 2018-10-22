Hurricane Michael Recovery Update #11

as of 10/23/18 – 7 p.m.

Citizen’s Information Line, 8A-7P – 850-849-5766 or 850-849-5788.

Town Hall Meetings:

Chipley High School Auditorium on Tues., Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Openings & Closures

Schools reopen for students on Wed., Oct. 24.

The Chipley library has returned to normal hours.

Board of County Commission offices, tax collector, supervisor of elections and property appraiser are open.

State courts in Washington County: closed through Wed., Oct. 24. No jury service during the week of Oct. 22.

The City of Chipley office is open and will not be assessing penalties nor disconnecting services for non-payment this month.

City of Vernon is open.

Water for Livestock – Call 850-597-3913 between 7A-4P to request water for livestock or animals in critical need. This water is not for human consumption, it is for animals only. For human needs, call 800-342-3557.

Boil Water Advisory – The boil water advisory has been lifted for the county.

Curfew – The curfew has been discontinued.

Supply Points of Distribution (PODs) – The following locations are distributing water, MREs (meals ready to eat) and misc. supplies:

All county fire stations with exception of Caryville and Five Points, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bonnett Pond Community Church (2680 Bonnett Pond Rd, Chipley) food, water, and misc. supplies Oct 22- 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Shepherd’s Gate Church (1840 Pettis Rd, Chipley) water, food, and toiletries Oct 22-26 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance – The Disaster Unemployment Assistance program provides unemployment benefits to individuals who have become unemployed as a direct result of presidentially declared major disasters. Call 877- 872-5627 or www.benefits.gov.

Need a Volunteer, Want to Volunteer or Want to Donate?

Please do not self-deploy to volunteer and or collect donations without knowing what is needed, where it is needed or having a plan to store and distribute. Please contact Joan Brown, volunteer and donation manager, 480-694-2353 or email joanbrown117@gmail.com to:

Volunteer to assist the people of Washington County (or register at www.volunteerflorida.org )

) To request volunteers to tarp your roof, remove trees, or other manpower need

To make a donation of goods or services

Chipley Animal Shelter – (850) 638-2082 – Please contact the shelter if you are missing your pet. Give a detailed description of your pet so the staff can check the animals that have been turned in. If you have found a displaced animal and need to get it to the shelter, please contact the Washington County Animal Control at (850) 638-6306. DO NOT attempt to capture the animal yourself.

Price Gouging – Report price gouging to 866-966-7226 or http://myfloridalegal.com.

Shelter – A shelter is open for those whose homes are unsafe: First Baptist Church of Chipley, 1300 South Blvd., Chipley

Debris Pickup – For questions regarding debris pickup, call 850-703-3414 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Crews have begun pickup in a central location and systematically move throughout the county.

Debris pickup includes all municipalities within the county.

Once the crews make one complete pass, additional passes will be made to pick up extra debris.

Residents will be notified when crews make a final pass.

Crews will begin picking up vegetative debris only. Please cut logs less than 8 feet long.

Vegetative debris cannot be mixed with treated lumber, fencing, construction or demolition debris.

Debris should be stacked on right-of-way where crews can easily access.

Do not stack debris under power lines, low-hanging limbs, near mailboxes, fire hydrants, water meters, etc.

Crews are NOT ALLOWED to go on to private property to remove debris.

Pickup will be from dusk to dawn and vehicles will be placarded with the Crowder Gulf logo.

Waste Management –Set any extra trash in bags by the street away from debris and utilities.

Power Restoration – Downed powerlines pose a threat as power is restored.

Treat any downed wire as if it is energized because you can’t tell by looking if a downed wire is live or not. Avoid anything a downed line is touching.

Telephone or cable television wires that are touching a power line could become energized and should also be avoided.

Downed lines can energize anything metal, including flashing, sheds, awnings and chain link fences. Trees can also be energized.

Stay clear of areas where there is a lot of debris or downed trees because it could conceal an energized power line. Be careful when cleaning up yard debris or trimming trees.

Standing water (puddles from flooding and rain) may be energized from a downed line. Be careful not to touch or step in water near where a downed power line is located. If a downed line is near water — even a small puddle — stay well away.

Don’t attempt to remove or repair the electrical system or pull tree limbs off lines. Let our trained work crews perform this potentially dangerous work.

For outage details, visit:

Gulf Power Outage Map, www.gulfpower.com/outages. As of today, 95% of Gulf Power customers in Washington County, who can safely accept electric service, have been restored.

West Florida Electric Outage Map, www.westflorida.coop/outage-alert . As of 8:30 a.m. this morning the cooperative’s restoration figures for Washington County were: 2,507 meters restored. Over 50% of WFEC’s entire system has been restored at this time. Crews continue working in the county. Members can now report their outages by calling 844.OUTAGE1 (844.688.2431). This is the automated system so you will not reach a live operator, but your outage will be reported. The co-op is already aware of multiple outages across our service area, but this will allow members peace of mind that their individual outages have been reported.

Gulf Coast Electric Outage Map, www.gcec.com

Roof Tarps – Roof tarps are available M-F from 8 AM – 3 PM at Sunny Hills Fire Department, Orange Hill Fire Department, & Vernon Fire Department.

Natural Gas – Gas is back online in the City of Chipley. Call 850-638-6350 to have it turned on. If there is a problem with the line beyond the gas meter, a vendor will need to be contacted for natural gas repairs. The city does not work on natural gas customer’s piping or appliances but can witness a pressure test and check for code violations. Check with a vendor if you need assistance with natural gas repairs.

Hot Meals – The Red Cross is serving a hot lunch and dinner at First Baptist Church of Chipley, and the Salvation Army is serving lunches at the Wausau Assembly of God, corner of Pioneer and Hwy. 77.

Housing Assistance – Emergency housing funds are available with the Washington County SHIP program for those who meet for income requirements. Call Karen Shaw, 850-638-6058 or kshaw@washingtonfl.com.

VA Clinic – The Marianna community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) for vets is open from 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. For pickup information, call 850-781-5620. For vets needing prescription refills, call 855-574-7288.

FEMA Assistance – Apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or download app from FEMA.gov.

Medical Services – Northwest Florida Community Hospital has an urgent care clinic separate from the ER.

Documenting Damage – Photograph storm damage to your home before making temporary repairs to prevent further damage. Keep all documents and receipts for insurance or FEMA assistance claim.

General tips for hiring contractors include:

Get a written estimate.

Check references.

Ask for proof of insurance.

Use only licensed contractors.

Insist on a written contract.

Get guarantees in writing

Obtain a local building permit, if required.

Make final payments after work is completed.

Pay by check