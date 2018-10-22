Complete and Return Your SBA Disaster Assistance Loan Application to Advance Your Recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – If you are referred to the Small Business Administration after applying for disaster assistance with FEMA, it’s important to complete and return your loan application to help move your recovery forward.

Next to insurance, an SBA low-interest disaster loan is the primary source of funds for real estate property repairs and for replacing contents destroyed during Hurricane Michael.

If SBA determines you are eligible for a loan, you aren’t obligated to accept it, but completing the loan application as soon as possible helps you keep your recovery options open.

Do not wait for an insurance settlement before submitting an SBA loan application. Your insurance settlement may not cover all your losses related to Hurricane Michael. You may discover that you were underinsured for the labor and materials required to repair or replace your home. An SBA low-interest disaster loan could fill the gap.

By law, FEMA and the SBA cannot duplicate insurance settlements and other benefits.

Homeowners and renters who submit an SBA application and are not approved for a loan may be considered for certain other FEMA grants under Other Needs Assistance.

• Examples of other assistance that may require submitting the SBA application and getting a referral back to FEMA from SBA include:

o Personal property replacement.

o Moving and storage fees.

o Financial help with disaster-caused vehicle repair or replacement expenses.

Submit your SBA disaster loan application online at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. For questions, call the SBA at 800-659-2955 or 800-877-8339 (TTY). A video in American Sign Language explaining how to apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan is available at youtube.com/watch?v=0pvfgBaA6_Q.

Homeowners may be eligible for SBA disaster loans up to $200,000 for primary residence structural repairs or rebuilding. Homeowners and renters may be eligible for up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including automobiles damaged or destroyed in the disaster.