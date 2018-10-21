On Scene Now: WCSO warns public of Hurricane Michael fraud; 5 arrested

Washington County Sheriff’s Office has just arrested 5 Hispanic males after a homeowner returned home to find them on the roof of her residence.

The home, which had no previous roof damage from Hurricane Michael, was tarped by the suspects who were not authorized to be on the property.

The suspects are being charged with felony criminal mischief and trespassing.

“We are urging all residents to remain vigilant,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “If an individual is found on your property call law enforcement immediately.”

Washington County Sheriff’s Office also wants the public to be informed of the risks that are associated with unlicensed contractors. If you are approached by anyone that you are uncomfortable with or that cannot provide licensure information, contact WCSO immediately at 850-638-6111.

There will be a zero tolerance in Washington County of our residents being taken advantage of. Individuals who are working in the capacity of a contractor and are unlicensed will face criminal felony charges.